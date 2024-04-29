NCRPO: 8K cops deployed for Labor Day protests

More than 8,000 policemen will be deployed in Metro Manila to maintain peace and order during Labor Day tomorrow in anticipation of pro-labor protest actions.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief P/Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said they have prepared long and hard for the rallies to be staged by the militant groups on 1 May.

The labor protests will catch the tail-end of the three-day transport strike in protest of the government’s public utility vehicle modernization program, Nartatez said.

He explained that protesters will be allowed to voice their sentiments even if they do not have a permit, if done at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and Freedom Park in Quezon City Memorial Circle.

Nartatez, however, said that protesters who did not secure a permit from the local government units would be dispersed with the least amount of force used.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Police District (EPD) which covers the cities of Pasig, Marikina, San Juan, and Mandaluyong, said it’s ready to secure protest actions.

“We organized all our task groups based on the directive of our Regional Director, so we will provide our civil disturbance management contigents for augmentation,” EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said in an interview.