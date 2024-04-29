LET’S GET IT ON!

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Creamline

6 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo

This is the time when you separate the women from the girls.

The Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinal phase gets going Tuesday as four teams ramp up their respective games to another level before an expected capacity crowd at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Defending champion Creamline and Chery Tiggo may enjoy a slight psychological advantage over Choco Mucho and Perro Gazz but all four — regardless of their standings at the end of the preliminaries — would be going into the next stage having a different mindset tweaked in preparation for the crucial phase.

Experience and composure are going to play pivotal roles in the single-round semis.

In the opener, Creamline meets Choco Mucho at 4 p.m. while Petro Gazz faces Chery Tiggo at 6 p.m.

Angels head coach Koji Tsuzurabara had a simple and realistic approach in the buildup for the semis.

“I’m not thinking about the rankings, just one game (at a time). We need to concentrate,” said Tsuzurabara of the top-rated Angels’ gameplan.

While Tsuzurabara was cerebral in his analysis, Choco Mucho mentor Dante Alinsunurin was direct to the point.

“We had games when our service percentage rate was low and during training, we addressed that,” Alinsunurin said as his team attempts to snap a 12-game losing skid versus their sister team.

The Cool Smashers, who will miss a key ingredient in Tots Carlos, who is taking part in a Korea tryout, remains formidable with Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza.

Choco Mucho and Chery Tiggo, on the other hand, are motivated by their hunger for a breakthrough victory.

The absence of key player Kat Tolentino due to an auditory condition continues to pose a challenge for the Flying Titans, but Alinsunurin remains upbeat about their team’s performance, counting on the likes of Isa Molde, Maddie Madayag, Royse Tubino and Cherry Nunag to provide solid support to the explosive Sisi Rondina.

Petro Gazz, fueled by players like Brooke Van Sickle, Jonah Sabete and MJ Phillips, seeks to claim the elusive All-Filipino crown after winning two Reinforced Conference trophies.

Chery Tiggo, spearheaded by Eya Laure, Ara Galang and Mylene Paat, enters the semis as the hottest team, coming off seven consecutive wins, including a five-set triumph over Petro Gazz.

Ready to flaunt their killer’s instinct, the Crossovers aim to secure a spot in the championship series.

“The competitiveness level of all teams is high when it is the semifinal round. Everyone wants to win but the team that is going to e healthy will have a biggest chance of winning,” Crossovers coach Kungfu Reyes said.

The top two squads will advance to the best-of-three title series beginning 9 May at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.