TNC bows out of Playoff contention again

TNC Pro Team has bowed out of Playoffs contention for the fourth straight time following a loss at the hands of RSG PH on Week 6 Day 3 of MPL Season 13 this Sunday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

With former team captain Benthings now coaching the team, TNC suffered its eleventh defeat in the season dropping their record to 1-11. And while it is the fourth straight season that the team finds itself at the bottom, Benthings is not worried about getting cut.

"We have supportive bosses who always go to the bootcamp. They do not expect a championship in this new team and they always tell us to trust the process," Benthings said in the post-match press conference.

"What they try to build is our character outside the game and they do not interfere in the game. All they want is for the team to get along and have a good attitude. No player is worrying for the next season."

With one week left in the regular season, TNC is slated to duke it out with ONIC PH and Omega but it unfortunately would not matter even if they bag the win.

With TNC Pro Team out of the picture, the last remaining Playoffs spot will be contested by three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International and Omega.