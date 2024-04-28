Those who have less in life needs more support, attention

As your senator and public servant, I will do what I can to serve the best interest of our people, particularly the poor, hopeless, and helpless, who need our help the most. I remain driven to push for service-oriented, people-centered measures to help ensure that those who have less in life are given more support and attention from the government, especially regarding healthcare, regardless of age, status, and where they come from.

As former President Rodrigo Duterte always says: “Unahin mo palagi ang iyong kapwa Pilipino, lalo na ang mga pinakanangangailangan. Hinding-hindi ka magkakamali dyan (Always put your fellow Filipinos first, especially those who are most in need. You can never go wrong with that).”

A few days ago, I reminded the Department of Social Welfare and Development, as well as other concerned agencies, to ensure that programs intended for the poor are properly implemented and free from delays and politics. I have said this once, and I will emphasize this again: “Pera naman po ng taumbayan ‘yan. Dapat Pilipino ang makinabang… huwag dapat bahiran ng pulitika ang pagtulong sa tao (That's the people's money. Filipinos should benefit. Helping people should not be tainted by politics).”

This is why I continue to help those in need, both in my official capacity as a Senator and in my personal capacity as a Filipino citizen who cares for the welfare of others. As your Mr. Malasakit, “Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos (I will continue to serve as much as I can because it is my habit to serve and I believe that service to people is service to God).”

On 23 April, I attended the 2nd Annual National Tertiary Sports Leaders Congress in Quezon City upon the invitation of Commission on Higher Education Chairperson Prospero de Vera III. As Chair of the Senate Sports Committee, I emphasized the importance of sports to hone aspiring athletes; teach values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and discipline; and get the youth away from illegal drugs and criminality while keeping them healthy and fit.

After that, I attended the Committee on Social Justice hearing in the Senate. There, we discussed the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program, and I expressed my support for proposals like Senate Bill No. 2638, which I filed, which aims to institutionalize the program and ensure that it will be implemented without delay.

On 24 April, I went to Palawan to visit and support our troops from the Philippine Air Force. Afterward, I headed to Quezon town, Palawan, to attend the groundbreaking of its Super Health Center. I also assisted 373 recovering fire victims in Puerto Princesa City, who received housing assistance from the NHA. I was then invited to the Philippine Councilors Vice Mayor’s League of Surigao del Norte General Assembly held at Puerto Princesa City, where I discussed with local legislators efforts to improve public service at the grassroots.

From Palawan, I flew back to Davao City to attend the Annual General Assembly of the Philippine League of Government and Private Midwives Inc., where I discussed efforts to promote their profession and welfare. I recently filed SB 2637 to update Republic Act No. 7392, or the Philippine Midwifery Act of 1992.

On 25 April, I was in Lanao del Norte for the Provincial Barangay Leaders Congress to support the 5,082 barangay officials led by their LNB President Joseph Neri, Gov. Imelda Dimaporo and other officials. I also attended the turnover ceremony of the Baroy Tourism Plaza, which we helped fund with Mayor Grelina Lim. Then, aid was distributed to 966 indigents.

On 26 April, I was invited to talk to the Philippine Councilors League – Southern Leyte Chapter with Councilor Ina Marie Loy in Tagaytay City. I also attended the Liga ng mga Barangay of Sorsogon gathering held at Clark, Pampanga, through the invitation of LNB President Jose Arturo Enano. Moreover, I was a guest of honor at the Naval Officers Qualification Course Charlie Alumni Association gathering that evening. Throughout these speaking engagements, I reminded my fellow public servants to help bring government services closer to those in need.

On 27 April, I visited Urbiztondo, Pangasinan, for the blessing and ribbon cutting of its Super Health Center. Being an adopted son of Pangasinan, I also assisted 270 Barangay Health Workers and 500 displaced workers during my visit.

Yesterday, 28 April, I went to Tarlac and joined the Super Health Center turnover and the inauguration of the new market in Paniqui, which I had earlier advocated for and supported. I also assisted 500 displaced workers in Santa Ignacia, Tarlac, who were also given temporary employment by the DoLE. After that, we joined the Central Luzon Schools Athletic Meet in San Jose with Gov. Susan Yap and other national and local officials.

In the interim, my Malasakit Team extended help to various disadvantaged Filipinos last week. We aided 120 fire victims in San Juan City; 23 in Baguio City; nine in Malolos City, Bulacan; and 48 in Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

To further assist our kababayans who experienced various calamities, we supported 53 fire victims in Cordova, 54 in Talisay City, 85 in Mandaue City, and 68 in Tuburan, all in Cebu. Through our initiative, they also received emergency housing assistance from NHA to help rebuild their homes.

Additionally, 100 displaced workers were assisted in Pulupandan, Negros Occidental with Mayor Miguel Peña; 88 in Valenzuela City with Brgy. Kagawad Keren Medina; and 177 in Tarlac City with Mayor Cristy Angeles. We provided them with aid on top of the temporary employment offered by the government.

We also aided 200 indigents in Jiabong with Mayor Julie Sereno; and 150 in Calbiga with Mayor Red Nacario, both in Samar; 71 in Allen, Northern Samar with Vice Mayor Christian Lao; 338 in Marinduque City with Vice Governor Lyn Angeles; 600 in Makilala, North Cotabato with Mayor Armando Quibod; as well as in Cagayan such as 800 indigents in Sta. Ana with Vice Mayor Cathy Ladrido, 333 in Sta. Praxedes with Mayor Ester Aguinaldo; and 600 in Claveria with Mayor Lucille Yapo.

We also supported 275 TESDA scholars in Cagayan de Oro with Councilor Girle Balaba; 20 newlyweds during the “Kasalang Bayan” in Quezon City together with Councilor Mikey Belmonte and the 2nd Indigenous People’s Day in Island Garden City of Samal where we also extended help to the residents.

My Malasakit team also joined the groundbreaking of the Super Health Centers in Sirawai, Zamboanga del Norte, and Corcuera, Romblon; and the turnover of the Super Health Centers in Banga, South Cotabato; and Dipolog City and Labason, Zamboanga del Norte.

Whatever challenges our country may face, I will continue my mission to bring services closer to those in need and serve the Filipino people to the best of my abilities, knowing that service to the people is service to God himself.