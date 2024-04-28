E-trikes, NAIA, PUVMP

Dear Editor,

Surot, tanim-bala, brownouts (etc.) at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the unreasoned banning of e-vehicles on certain roads by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the imperious rules of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, the incredulous delays of plastic license cards by the Land Transportation Office, and many more. Oh, they are all zany and proving to be failures in leadership more than anything else.

Secretary Jaime Bautista is generally perceived to be a good and humble person. He looks fatherly and sincere when he speaks.

Secretary Bautista can be likened to the late Noynoy Aquino when he was the country’s president. PNoy was a good man but too trusting (gullibly) of the people around and under him. Thus, he became vulnerable to crooks, exploiters, and trusted associates who had their personal and political agenda to push more than the welfare of our people and country.

Electric trikes or e-trikes are by far better than and different from tricycles and pedicabs, which obviously deserve banning from major roads. E-trikes and e-bikes are tiny, reengineered means of transportation, nice, inexpensive and cute. They are air pollution-free, eco-friendly, traffic-ease-conducive, and safer than fragile and ugly tricycles and pedicabs.

Aside from the contribution of said electric vehicles in solving the country’s lack of public transport means (cheap and convenient), e-trikes and e-bikes can be developed later as tourist attractions. Vision.

Ban them from EDSA and superhighways, but not from the rest of the roads that they are being banned from. Queer. Otherwise, MMDA’s policy would be tantamount to banishing the said modern vehicles altogether. Dubious.

Comparative statistics of vehicular accidents belie the alibis of MMDA in crafting their inane, suppressive rule similar to the government rules that aim to junk our iconic jeepneys in favor of fake jeepneys (minibuses) from China (alas!), in the name of “modernization” or national retrogression and cultural/historical vituperation.

If “accidents” are indeed the reason the MMDA hates e-trikes and e-bikes, then they should ban all motorcycles from all major roads first.

Are foreign producers and local crooks getting anxious and worried over the rise of e-trikes and e-bikes in the country? Such a phenomenal boom could boost our local manufacturing industry and bring jobs to jobless Filipinos — to the dismay and detriment of the corrupt and avaricious. Hell, indeed, doesn’t want Filipinos to progress on their own. Draw close to Heaven.

The nation needs more government officials in the mold of DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos and Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto. But damn, with all the selfish and dumb robbers, thugs, abusive, cold, callous, undiscerning, useless, and mere politically ambitious. Heed the calls and warnings, dear public servants and countrymen.

“Better is a poor and wise child than an old and foolish king who will no more be admonished.” — Ecclesiastes 4:13

