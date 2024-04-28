Bong Go assists struggling residents in Calbiga, Samar

Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, continues to emphasize the significant role sports play in enriching Filipino communities, particularly at the grassroots level.

In his video message during his Malasakit Team's distribution event for the struggling residents of Calbiga, Samar, on Friday, 26 April, Go advocated for grassroots sports programs, recognizing the vast pool of untapped athletic talent throughout the country.

As part of his advocacy to promote sports in communities, the senator provided balls for volleyball and basketball to 150 residents.

He then highlighted the role of sports in supporting the ongoing campaign against illegal drugs, saying, “Ang advocacy ko ay health and sports. Gusto kong ipagpatuloy ‘yung kampanya laban sa iligal na droga sa pamamagitan ng pag-engganyo po sa ating mga kabataan na maglaro ng basketball o ng kahit anong larong pampalakasan.”

“Get into sports, stay away from drugs. Ilayo po natin ang ating mga kabataan sa iligal na droga sa pamamaraan ng pag-i-engganyo sa kanila sa larangan ng palakasan. Kaya nagbibigay po kami ng bola sa inyo para po matuto, makapag-ensayo at gumaling sa larangan ng sports,” he encouraged.

The Malasakit Team also gave the beneficiaries snacks, shirts, and masks. The activity was held at the Calbiga Covered Court.

Meanwhile, in coordination with Congressman Michael Tan, Governor Sharee Ann Tan, Vice Governor Arnold Tan, Mayor Red Nacario, and Vice Mayor Eva Larbo, the indigents received financial assistance from the government.

Senator Go authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470 establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS). Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, the NAS is a government-run institution that provides a secondary education integrated with a specialized sports curriculum.

This curriculum is developed in partnership with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), illustrating the Senator's commitment to fostering environments where student-athletes can academically and athletically thrive.

Go has also sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, which aims to institutionalize the Philippine National Games. This bill aims to strengthen an integrated and inclusive national sports program, highlighting the inclusion of para-athletes and the commitment to hold biennial Games for wide-ranging participation across the country.

Apart from the assistance, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered medical aid to those with health issues. He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the services provided in the Malasakit Center at Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City.

A brainchild of Go, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to aid poor and indigent patients with hospital expenses by covering various services and fees. The Senator principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463.

To date, 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, as the Department of Health reported.

“Nandito kami para magserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Hindi ako mangangako, magtatrabaho lang ako para sa bawat Pilipino dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” he said.