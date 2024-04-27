TOD’S CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF ITS BOUTIQUE IN MUMBAI AT JIO WORLD PLAZA

Tod’s celebrates the opening of its boutique in Mumbai at JWP: 196 square meters on one floor with two see-through windows in the largest luxury shopping center in India.

The décor of the Mumbai boutique is linear, pared and elegant. Silver mirrors, walls in grey leather, Tod’s custom-made saddle-stitched leather paneled vitrines, and suspended shelves with travertino marble floors evoke an easy, relaxed luxury synonymous with both, the brand and the city.

The new boutique houses the full menswear, womenswear, and accessory collections: the iconic Gommino for men and women, the Di Bag with the T Timeless collections together with a selection of small leather goods.

The new Tod’s Boutique in Mumbai also hosts the exclusive customization service My Di Bag, to make the brand’s icon, the DI Bag, even more special, allowing Clients to personalize their very own Di Bag, through initials or special lettering in selected colors. A celebration of artisanal experience and creativity gives life to a unique piece.