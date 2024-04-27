Omega keeps Playoffs hopes alive with win over Blacklist, RSG beats AP Bren

Omega kept its Playoffs hopes alive following a huge win over three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International on Week 6 Day 2 of MPL Season 13 this Saturday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Omega, backed by the return of Ch4knu to its roster, scored a vital 2-0 sweep over the M3 world champion to improve its season standing to 2-9 with 7 points. They currently stand at No.7 on the ladder, just one spot below Blacklist International

With AP Bren, ECHO, ONIC PH, RSG PH, and Minana Evos having already secured a Playoffs spot, the last remaining slot to the Playoffs will be battled for by Omega, Blacklist International, and TNC Pro Team.

Earlier in the day, RSG PH scored a morale-boosting reverse sweep over the defending MPL champion and two-time M-Series world champion AP Bren. Despite the big win, RSG PH remains at no.4 and AP Bren remained at the top seed.