ESPORTS

Omega keeps Playoffs hopes alive with win over Blacklist, RSG beats AP Bren

Ch4knu rallies Omega past Blacklist International photo by Moonton Games
Omega kept its Playoffs hopes alive following a huge win over three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International on Week 6 Day 2 of MPL Season 13 this Saturday at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Omega, backed by the return of Ch4knu to its roster, scored a vital 2-0 sweep over the M3 world champion to improve its season standing to 2-9 with 7 points. They currently stand at No.7 on the ladder, just one spot below Blacklist International

With AP Bren, ECHO, ONIC PH, RSG PH, and Minana Evos having already secured a Playoffs spot, the last remaining slot to the Playoffs will be battled for by Omega, Blacklist International, and TNC Pro Team.

Earlier in the day, RSG PH scored a morale-boosting reverse sweep over the defending MPL champion and two-time M-Series world champion AP Bren. Despite the big win, RSG PH remains at no.4 and AP Bren remained at the top seed.

