Leading travel brand launches first ever trip to the Philippines

Contiki, a social travel brand for 18 to 35 year-olds, has announced its first ever trip to the Philippines. Philippines Island Hopping promises travelers the chance to explore the country’s most famous tourist hotspots in less than two weeks.

There are two versions of this trip: A nine day version that goes to Puerto Princesa, Port Barton and El Nido, and a 13-day version, the Philippines Island Hopping Trip with Boat Expedition, that includes an additional sea safari adventure to the Coron Islands. And in an industry-leading move, Contiki invited a group of past travelers for an exclusive first glance at the newly-launched trip.

Both trips include many island adventures, such as a boat ride through the UNESCO World Heritage site of Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, an island hopping day trip in Port Barton, a jeepney ride to Nacpan Beach, and a unique special stay and Make Travel Matter experience at the Isla Experience in Daracoton Island, which directly contributes to the welfare of the locals.

The optional four-day boat expedition takes travelers to some of the undiscovered gems in the Philippines, including Palawan Calamian’s Group of Islands (Northern Palawan archipelago) and famous attractions such as Coron islands, Cullion and Linapacan. It includes a private boat, the chance to go snorkeling in Coral Garden, sea-side camping in Coron and a visit to Turtle Islands.

Among the included experiences is a Filipino classic tricycle ride to Las Cabanas for a beach sunset, and a traditional boodle fight. Travelers will also have a chance to visit a local’s house for an authentic locally-grown Filipino meal.

Contiki makes the Philippines — which can be challenging for solo travelers to navigate — much easier to explore. Both trips include internal flights, boat transfers and all other transport along with all accommodation and various meals, too.

After receiving well over 1,000 applications, Contiki selected a lucky group of past travelers to be the very first to experience the trip. Jetting off on an all-expenses-paid adventure, the group had the exclusive chance to try and test the trip before its first public departure.

“My favorite experience from the trip was trying all the traditional foods from the different restaurants. And also visiting the local village. Especially Nanay and hearing her story about how she earns money for her family through this,” said Terri-Anne Mattadeen, a past traveler from the United States.

“Visiting Darocorton Island was amazing. Other than that, snorkelling, swimming at the beautiful beaches, and also meeting the local people. They were very welcoming, which I always enjoyed,” said Laura Reid from Ireland

“For me, the special stay at Darocorton Island was a highlight. I just really enjoyed being with the locals. Such beautiful sights. And the sunset was just perfect. I actually felt relaxed. It was really nice just to kick back and have that nice view when you’re sitting on your bed, waking up in the morning,” said Christian from Australia.

“I had heard a lot about the culture of the Philippines. It’s very friendly, warm, and welcoming. And as soon as we stepped off the boat to the islands, we got that tenfold from all the locals. It’s really nice to go back and just interact with everyone,” he said.

Additionally, among the past travelers was Nathan Lust, a TikTok user from Australia with over five million followers for his quirky dance videos.

“My favorite part of the trip was the Isla Experience Special Stay. Snorkeling, canoes, huts…it was everything you want from a remote island stay, and of course what a spot to dance, it’s absolute paradise!,” he said.

“The Philippines is a major in demand destination for travelers worldwide, particularly those from the Gen-Z demographic. We’re thrilled to now be satisfying that demand, on a trip that makes visiting the Philippines so very easy — and fun too!” said Adam Armstrong, chief executive officer at Contiki.

“The Philippines has been one of the most sought-after destinations in Asia, specifically for its island-hopping experiences. This has been many years in the making, and we really wanted to make sure that we include only the best spots and something for everyone. We’re so happy to be able to launch this trip, which showcases the wonderful beaches, marine adventures and culture that the Philippines has to offer,” said Taryn Welsh, Operations director for Asia at Contiki. “It’s really important to us that we take into consideration what our travelers think about our trip. That’s why we made the decision to invite a few past Contiki travelers to go on the Philippines trip before the first departure and give us their feedback.”

“We’re seeing a growing demand for various destinations across Asia, and more so for the Philippines. We created two itineraries to provide options to different types of travelers as everyone should see the Philippines, but not everyone is down for beach camping,” she added. “We hope to visit many more destinations in Asia in the coming years”

For more information about the Philippines Island Hopper Trip, check http://www.contiki.com/tours/philippines-island-hopping?optionId=2204. For Contiki’s full range of trips to Asia, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea and more, visit https://www.contiki.com/destinations/asia.