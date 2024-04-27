Band PREP prepares a May concert in Manila

Good music is coming as Prep, a pop band based in London, United Kingdom, is set to perform in their 2024 Asia Tour on 7 May, in Alabang. Following the stops from other neighboring countries like, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and China.

The band is excited about meeting the Filipino fans after a long overdue interval from when they last played here, last 2022 for their Asia Tour leg.

“It was one of the loudest and vibey gigs where people were singing along with every lyric. Like singing the whole songs, not just the choruses and verses. All the way through the show, you got this rowdy excitement that was so nice,” the band said in one of the promotional materials. “We’ve got loads of new music to play you, it’s going to be epic, guys. We can’t wait, we will see you there.”

Known for their contemporary R&B, electronica, and 70s to 80s-inspired synth-pop music, Prep has a promising discography with titles that resonate with all listeners. Songs like, “Cheapest Flight,” “Getaway” and their rendition of Harry Styles’ hit, “As It Was.”

The group has a full-packed setlist and collaborations with “Getaway,” a recent release with fellow-indie artist, Phum Viphurit.

The Asian tour concert is on 7 May at the Filinvest Tent, Alabang. Prep members include vocalist-lyricist Tom Havelock, keyboardist Llywelyn Ap Myrddin, drummer Guillaume Jambel and producer Dan Radclyffe. The concert is presented by Karpos Live. Tickets are available at tickelo.com/prep.