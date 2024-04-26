PDLs transfer not ‘punishment’ — BuCor

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has said that the relocation of inmates from the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) is part of a program to address overcrowding and improve the overall well-being of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

“Relocation is not a punishment but a necessary step to address the challenge of overcrowding and improve the overall well-being of the PDLs,” BuCor said in a statement.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has reconstituted a technical working group tasked with overseeing the transfer of PDLs from the NBP in Muntinlupa City to regional correctional facilities.

The marching orders, outlined in Department Order 208-2024 signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on 8 April, cover the transfer of NBP inmates and the implementation of Republic Act 11928, or the Separate Facility for Heinous Crimes Act.

The law mandates the establishment of a “separate, secure, and sanitary penitentiary” for inmates convicted of heinous crimes currently housed in BuCor facilities.

The TWG is co-chaired by Justice Undersecretary for Corrections Deo Marco and BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. Justice Assistant Secretary Francis John Tejano serves as vice chair.

Earlier this year, around 500 PDLs from the NBP were transferred to the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City as part of BuCor’s decongestion program.

The Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Ports Authority assisted BuCor in ensuring the safe transport of the inmates.

BuCor said the transfers not only alleviate overcrowding at the NBP but also help address SRPPF’s manpower needs for its agricultural initiatives.