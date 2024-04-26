Lady Bulldogs stay hungry

National University (NU) vowed not to let its guards down despite plucking the first twice-to-beat incentive in the Final Four of Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament.

NU coach Norman Miguel said they will remain hungry and focused despite completing a second-round sweep that gave them the first semifinal bonus in the country’s most prestigious collegiate volleyball league.

With NU securing the bonus, University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University are expected to go all out in their elimination-round encounter on Sunday for a chance to secure the second playoff incentive.

“We have no reason to relax, even if we say that we won. We can never tell what kind of performance they’ll give us coming to the semi-finals. We might get blindsided and surprised,” Miguel said.

In their last elimination-round assignment against Far Eastern University, the Lady Bulldogs proved that they are determined to win the title taken away from them by the Lady Spikers last year.

Bella Belen was at her best as she uncorked 12 hits while the rest of the squad like Alyssa Solomon and Vangie Alinsug chipped in significant numbers to fuel their well-oiled offensive machine.

“When you hear the words ‘twice-to-beat,’ it gives players a good feeling,” said Belen, whose consistent performance in the eliminations allowed them to post a 10-2 win-loss record.

“But Coach said we shouldn’t come to a point where we have to use the twice-to-beat.”

Miguel said their strength doesn’t lie on one player alone.

“We know our arsenal. Those three, they form our triangle. But they wouldn’t be formidable and solid if the support of our other players weren’t there,” Miguel said in recognition of Lady Bulldogs libero Shaira Jardio, who ended up with 11 excellent digs and 16 excellent receptions against the Lady Tamaraws.

Miguel stressed that skills will no longer be a factor in the playoffs — it’s their character and hunger to redeem the title that will carry them through.

“The skills are already there, given the experience they had since high school when they started playing together,” Miguel said.

“Personally, I think it’s no longer about skills. I think it’s about the depth of our team’s personality and their willingness to reach our goals.”