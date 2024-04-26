BFAR concludes Region 3 salt-making validation

SAN FERNANDO CITY — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) wrapped up a four-day validation and documentation process for the Development of Salt Industry Project (DSIP) across several provinces in Region 3.

The initiative aimed to improve the livelihoods of fishing communities by providing them with additional income opportunities related to their work, BFAR said in a statement.

The validation process began in Mijares Dipacularo, Aurora Province, on the first day. The team then visited Barangay Cozo, Casiguran, Aurora, on the second day, meeting with Samahan ng Mangingisdang Agta, Samahan ng Masisigasig na Mangingisda in Barangay. Abuleg, and Samahan ng Mangingisda ng Sitio Dimaguipo at Dinipan.

BFAR continued the assessment on the third day in Barangay Danacbunga, Botolan, Zambales, before concluding the initiative at Tapusi in San Nicolas Bulakan, Bulacan.

During the visit to Dipacularo, Angelita Ortiz was chosen as a beneficiary and received a small cooking furnace for salt production. The furnace successfully produced 18 kilos of salt from 80 liters of brine within eight hours of cooking.

The documentation process highlighted advancements in post-harvest technologies, such as salt production using cooking furnaces and high-density polyethylene liners. The methods not only increase production efficiency but also contribute to the long-term sustainability of fisherfolk livelihoods, BFAR said.

The collaboration between BFAR’s Central Office and Region 3’s Post-Harvest Division demonstrates their commitment to empowering fishing communities and promoting economic development in the region.