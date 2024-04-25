iACADEMY announces 24-hour Valorant tourney

iACADEMY has announced its latest installment of Battle League, a 24-hour open-school Valorant tournament slated to take place from May 4 to 5 at the iACADEMY campus in Makati.

The tournament will feature 16 teams from various schools such as La Salle Green Hills, University of Santo Tomas, and Lyceum where the champion will bag the grand prize of P25,000.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends will also be available to play for those in attendance.

Registration for interested players and spectators is open until Wednesday, May 1.