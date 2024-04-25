Duckey exposes alleged game fixer, Moonton launches investigation

AP Bren head coach Duckey went hard on an alleged game fixer Jigen Paul Masangkay for allegedly game fixing in MPL and MDL PH.

In a Facebook post, Duckey uploaded a screenshot where Paul offered an unnamed person to game-fix an MPL or MDL game for 100,000 pesos. His offer was declined.

"I will find out whoever this guy is working with and some other people who fixes matches and deal with you so efn good you won’t forget about me," Duckey wrote.

"You’re a disgrace of a Head Coach."

The allegation had spread like wildfire on social media with MDL PH stating that the league does not condone match-fixing and is already investigating the matter.

"We are aware of the community discussions about the alleged game-fixing in MDL Philippines Season 3 and the league is already investigating this matter," MDL stated.

"MDL Philippines seeks to uphold professionalism and does not condone match-fixing and any activities that will compromise the integrity of our tournament."

Paul, a former Mobile Legends coach of UST's Teletigers Esports Club, has been terminated from Teletigers and was permanently banned from any organizational activities.

Paul has deactivated his Facebook account and is yet to issue a statement regarding the matter as of this writing.