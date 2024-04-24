VP Sara grateful for PBBM devotion

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on Wednesday thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for being steadfast in expressing his trust in her amid mounting calls for her to resign from the Cabinet.

President Marcos on Tuesday defended the Vice President, saying he did not see any reason to replace her as secretary of the Department of Education.

“Thank you very much President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for your continued trust in me as secretary of the Department of Education,” Duterte said in a statement.

“You can be assured that the DepEd, which is composed of teaching and non-teaching personnel, will continue to serve faithfully for the future of every student,” she said.

Bad shot

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos earlier admitted that she harbored ill feelings towards Duterte after the Vice President’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, called President Marcos “bangag” or high on illegal drugs.

The Vice President, however, said the personal feelings of the First Lady had nothing to do with her mandate as the country’s second highest official.

“My fellow countrymen, as a human being, First Lady Liza Marcos has a right to feel resentment and anger. But her personal feelings have nothing to do with my mandate as a government official,” Sara said in an earlier statement.

The Vice President said she will have a private conversation with President Marcos to discuss the matter.