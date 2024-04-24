Sun-kissed wardrobe must-haves at Paseo Outlets 5.5 Super Sale

As the summer sun climbs higher, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe with sun-kissed essentials that blend style with comfort. The Paseo Outlets 5.5 Super Sale, happening from 3 to 5 May 2024, is the perfect destination to find all your summer must-haves.

Here’s a sneak peek into what’s hot this season and where to snag these trends at unbeatable prices.

The Essentials

Breezy Linens: Nothing says summer like linen. Find the perfect linen shirts and dresses that allow your skin to breathe and keep you looking effortlessly chic at an unbeatable price. Check out the options available at Giordano, Marks & Spencer, Banana Republic, Gap, and Old Navy inside The Outlet as well as American Eagle Outfitters and the Lacoste Outlet.

Summer Footwear: Find comfortable and stylish footwear for a steal at the Park Outlet which holds brands like Converse and New Balance. Also, don’t miss out on the Crocs Outlet and Fusion Outlet which carries Sperry, Keds, and more.

Athletic Leisure: The newly expanded adidas outlet store is almost ready for you but in the meantime, get big discounts on sporty yet fashionable attire from the Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Outlet, and Puma Outlet. You might also want to visit the Oakley Vault which now carries a variety of biking accessories.

Swimwear: Dive into the latest swimwear trends with a variety of styles and sizes to suit every body type, ensuring you hit the beach looking fine without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on great deals at the Bench Depot and the country’s only Speedo Outlet.

Travel Gear: Pack up for your next summer adventure in style. Check out the Samsonite Outlet for great deals that ensure you travel in vogue.

Sunglasses: Make a stylish splash with Sunglass Haven. Find your perfect pair of designer shades from Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior, Carrera, Fendi, Hugo Boss, and more at prices that will make the sun envy your shine.

Culinary Stops

After a successful shopping spree, treat yourself to the savory grilled flavors of Jayj’s Inasal, the newly opened spot for Filipino cuisine.

For those who crave a fusion of flavors, Comida de Lola offers a tantalizing mix of Filipino-Spanish cuisine. If you’re in the mood for something heartier, Shabway’s unlimited Shabu-Shabu will satisfy your appetite.

You can also cap off your day with unlimited samgyupsal at Something Korean. It’s the perfect way to indulge in the flavors of summer with friends and family.

For a cozy ambiance and delectable pastries, watch out for Mary Grace coming in July and the sweet, icy delights of Ben’s Halo Halo coming soon.

The Paseo Outlets aren’t just about shopping; they’re about creating an experience. With the 5.5 Super Sale, you’ll find more than just discounts; you’ll find a community of fashion lovers and foodies coming together to celebrate the season.

Getting There

From Metro Manila, the journey to Paseo Outlets is a breeze. Just take the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and exit at Santa Rosa. Turn right and follow the road straight ahead until you reach the Paseo Outlets.