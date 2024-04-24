SB19 is coming back!

The P-pop mega-group SB19 is set to release their much-awaited single “Moonlight,” which will be available on all digital streaming platforms on 3 May.

On 22 April, fans were delighted and surprised when the boy group shared a snippet of their upcoming single across their social media platforms.

The teaser revealed was a collaboration with Chinese producer Terry Zhong and Grammy-nominated singer Ian Asher.

The upcoming single marks SB19’s first comeback since their acclaimed hit “GENTO” in 2023.

Prior to releasing “Moonlight,” SB19’s Pablo, Josh, Ken and Justin have released their solo music while SB19’s Stell is set to return as a coach on The Voice Kids PH.

The P-pop powerhouse is also not closing its doors on collaborating with girl group BINI, who has been making rounds on social media for its viral hits like “Pantropiko” and “Salamin, Salamin.”

“Yes, definitely, hindi naman po imposible. We’re open for everything. I think ‘pag pinagsama ‘yung musicality ng dalawang grupo, there will be something [na] bago sa pandinig at pananaw ng mga tao (Yes, definitely, it’s not impossible. We’re open to everything. I think if the musicality of the two groups is combined, we can bring something new to the perception and perspective of people),” said SB19’s Felip in an exclusive interview by the media.

SB19 is currently working hard in preparation for their “PAGTATAG” World Tour, as they are set to perform on 29 April in Japan.

The P-pop group will conclude their tour in Manila on 18 and 19 May at the Araneta Coliseum. Both Manila shows were already sold out.

“[This is] our quickest two-day concert sellout to date! The power of A’TIN! Can’t wait to share with you all what we have prepared… See ‘ya!” the group wrote.