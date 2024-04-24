Chery Tiggo guns for semis berth

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Chery Tiggo

6 p.m. – Creamline vs PLDT

Chery Tiggo will formalize its entry to the semifinals when it battles Galeries Tower in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Game time is set at 4 p.m. with the Crossovers determined to nail their ninth victory in 11 starts that will send them to the next round and will dash any hopes of PLDT to advance.

Despite its dominance in the tournament thus far that saw the Crossovers win their last six matches, Chery Tiggo understands the importance of not underestimating its opponent.

But the Highrisers, although already eliminated from contention with a 3-7 slate, are determined to make their final match meaningful and ruin the Crossovers’ plans.

Should Chery Tiggo prevail, it will join leader Choco Mucho and second-placers Petro Gazz and Creamline in the next round of this prestigious professional women’s club tournament.

Chery Tiggo coach Kungfu Reyes has transformed Chery Tiggo into a formidable force after a shock shutout loss to Farm Fresh, showcasing its dominance in recent matches.

Despite the possibility of resting key players, like sisters Eya and EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, Ara Galang, Aby Maraño or Cza Carandang, the team still boasts a deep bench ready to step up when needed.

"Our remedy for forgetfulness is reminders. We just keep on reminding them that what's important now is to be present in the moment because the game isn't over yet, and everyone wants to win," said Reyes, emphasizing the importance of respecting their opponent following their shock loss to Farm Fresh.