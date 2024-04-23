Solon: Digital connectivity setup must be default in property dev’t design

A lawmaker proposed recently that the installation of broadband connectivity must be a default layout in building construction and other property development design.

House deputy majority leader Erwin Tulfo stressed that similar to installation of power and water lines -- which is pre-set and lease-free -- the setup for digital connectivity should also be included in the template for the occupants’ basic utilities.

He added that he will support and actively participate in any legislation which seeks to promote and expedite the digital transformation of the country.

The House deputy majority leader cited that hundreds of building construction and property developments in the National Capital Region already adopted as default layout a lease-free setup for digital connectivity.

“The idea of providing ample space for the installation of broadband connectivity which is free of charge should now be considered seriously by the private sector without the legislative intervention, because it has already been done by certain developers as their marketing teaser,” Tulfo said.

Currently, some 767 buildings owners across Metro Manila have adopted the zero-lease digital connectivity for their marketing attraction.

With 105 developers. Makati City has the highest number of buildings which adopted the lease-free setup for digital connectivity. Taguig has 91 buildings, and Quezon City with 57 buildings.

Meantime, areas in North and South Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao have yet to pick up the pace on the zero-lease for structures to help with providing better internet access.

Tulfo stressed that if property developers continue to show reluctance in setting up costless broadband link for

their occupants on voluntary basis, the remedy is in the amendment of the 47-year old National Building Code, in which a new provision shall require a costless installation of broadband networks as default layout in all private and government property development designs.

Tulfo was referring to the still pending House Bill 8534 which seeks to provide all buildings and structures and property developments a framework of minimum standard and requirements to regulate and control their location, site, design, quality of materials, construction, use, occupancy, maintenance, and ensure connectivity prior to occupancy.