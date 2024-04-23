Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — Ateneo vs Adamson (m)

12 p.m. — NU vs FEU (m)

4 p.m. — Ateneo vs Adamson (w)

6 p.m. — NU vs FEU (w)

No less than the coveted twice-to-beat advantage will be National University’s (NU) main target as it battles Far Eastern University (FEU) as the preliminary round competition escalates in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs, who currently share an 11-2 slate with University of Santo Tomas and De La Salle University, will attempt to free themselves from the deadlock and close out the second round with a perfect record against a Lady Tamaraws unit riding high after their fifth straight win over the weekend.

Lady Bulldogs outside hitter Bella Belen said the team is focusing on the bigger picture as the treacherous semifinal round nears.

“The job’s not done as long as the season is not over,” Belen said.

“Even if we don’t have any losses yet in this second round, we’re not going to stop because it’s not our only goal.”

Meanwhile, the Lady Tamaraws are all fired up as Faida Bakanke finally gets the hang of the intense competition as she logged 19 points from 16 attacks, two blocks, and an ace against University of the Philippines the last time out.

“We’re proud of Faida because she struggled in the first round when she wasn’t comfortable yet with UAAP,” FEU head coach Manolo Refugia said.

“But when she experienced it and started communicating with her teammates, that’s when she believed in herself that she could do it. So, we just make it to a point that Faida’s performance stays the same or do more in every last game.”

In the 2 p.m. matchup, Ateneo de Manila University and Adamson University go head-to-head in a bid for a strong finish as they close out their campaign after failing to make the Final Four cut.

The Blue Eagles try to bounce back from their sorry straight-set loss against De La Salle University to improve their 4-9 record, while the Soaring Falcons aim to notch its fourth win in as many games.

In men’s play, the competition heats up as well as top seed FEU tries to keep its eight-game win streak intact as it faces twice-to-beat advantage-seeking NU to cap the second round at 12 p.m.

Expect an intense matchup as Tamaraws’ outside hitters JJ Javelona, Zhydryx Saavedra, and Andrei Delicana trade wallops with Bulldogs’ Nico Almendras, Jade Disquitado, and opposite hitter Leo Aringo.

“You know FEU in the UAAP, they’re very competitive. Based on their previous performances, they’ve always been ready,” NU head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

In the first game, the Blue Eagles are aiming to bounce back from their tough four-set loss against the Green Spikers as they face the Soaring Falcons, who are also coming from a defeat.

Ateneo aims for its seventh win while Adamson guns for its fifth win before exiting the tournament.