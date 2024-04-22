SPIKE TO WIN

Games today

(Philsports)

4 p.m. — Nxled vs Capital1

6 p.m. — Choco Mucho

vs Farm Fresh

By Gerard Manalang

@gerard_manalang

As the high-ranked teams brace for a rough next round, Choco Mucho deals with Farm Fresh in its bid to bolster its standing in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Coming off a heartbreaking

25-17, 25-22, 25-19 loss to sister team Creamline last Thursday, the Flying Titans try to get back to their winning ways as the elimination phase ends.

“We really need to win in our next game because I know that we’re not sure of our contention, so we’ll try everything to maximize (our chances) in our next game,” Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said.

The Flying Titans are currently tied with Petro Gazz, Creamline, and Chery Tiggo on top of the leaderboard with similar 8-2 slates.

“We’ll go to our game bringing our winning mindset. We’ll play as a whole, and we’ll work and show (to them) what we’ve been working on during our training,” said Sisi Rondina, who continuously stepped up as a consistent offensive leader for the squad in this conference.

On the other hand, the Foxies will take advantage of Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino’s absence due to an auditory issue in pursuit of improving their 3-7 record to end their campaign.

Opposite hitter Trisha Tubu, who currently poses with a success rate of 32.88 percent in attacks and 14.52 percent in blocks, is expected to step up for the Foxies as they attempt to close out the tournament with a bang.

Meanwhile, Nxled and Capital1 clash at 4 p.m. with both teams raring to end their respective stints on a winning note.

Nxled is currently gunning for its fifth win, while the coach Roger Gorayeb-led Solar Spikers aim to capture their second win.

Aside from the Flying Titans, only Petro Gazz is assured of a playoff spot, while Chery Tiggo and Creamline still need to produce good results in their next games to secure their slots in the next round.