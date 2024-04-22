Overstaying Indian nat'l apprehended at Clark airport

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Monday afternoon that an Indian national who had overstayed and tried to depart the country was apprehended by immigration officials at the Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga.

In a report given to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BI-BCIU) identified the passenger as Jasbir Singh, a 40-year-old who was intercepted last Wednesday, 17 April at the boarding gate of the CIA before he could board his flight to Singapore.

According to BI-BCIU Acting Chief Vincent Bryan Allas, Singh presented his emergency travel documents without a BI stamp and his boarding pass bearing an immigration exit stamp.

Allas said it was clear that the passenger intended to depart the country without paying the fines and immigration fees that are imposed on overstaying foreign visitors in order for them to be allowed to leave.

Singh is now being transferred to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where he will remain while undergoing his deportation proceedings.

Meanwhile, Tansingco said that he had already relieved the immigration officer, who allowed the passenger to pass through the boarding gates without the necessary permit or exit clearance from the Bureau.

Tansingco added that the said BI officer will be facing an investigation for possible cases of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the interest of the service.

The Bureau declined to name the officer, pending an investigation into the incident.

The BI chief also stated that, apart from their BI-BCIU, which conducts spot checks as an added layer of security, they have also strengthened their off-site monitoring using CCTV cameras to immediately respond to suspicious activities.

Based on the initial investigation, it was revealed that Singh last arrived on 9 December 2023, and was admitted as a tourist for 21 days.

Thus, he was already overstaying at the time of his arrest after failing to present any proof that he had updated his stay.