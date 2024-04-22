Go pushes for midwives’ rights, welfare

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his enduring support for the midwifery profession and highlighted the crucial role midwives play in the healthcare system during the Regional Conference of the Philippine Society of Private Midwife Clinic Owners (PSPMCO) Inc., in partnership with the Integrated Midwives Association of the Philippines (IMAP).

During his speech at the Grand Menseng Hotel in Davao City last Saturday, 20 April, Go stressed the importance of midwives in the healthcare system, especially in ensuring women’s health and safe childbirth practices.

“We acknowledge the tireless efforts, compassion, and knowledge of midwives to ensure that women have safe and healthy pregnancies, childbirth experiences and post-natal care,” Go said.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, then announced his plans to introduce legislation aimed at updating Republic Act 7392, or the Philippine Midwifery Act of 1992. He emphasized the need for modern regulations that meet current standards and ensure that midwives are properly equipped to care for both mothers and newborns.

“The dynamic evolution of the profession calls for updated regulations, that is why I plan to file a bill to update this legislation… strengthening midwifery as a profession will facilitate the development of new regulatory frameworks that align with the current standards and requirements of midwifery practice ensuring that midwives are equipped to provide optimal care to mothers and newborns,” he said.

The senator also addressed the issue of midwives’ compensation, acknowledging that their current renumeration do not reflect the critical nature of their work.

He shared his involvement as one of the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11466, or the Salary Standardization Law 5, and his plans to push for Senate Bill 2504, or the Salary Standardization Law 6, to further improve the compensation of government employees including health workers in the public sector.