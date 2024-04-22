Canino’s return imminent

All eyes are on Season 85 Most Valuable Player Angel Canino’s return as De La Salle University prepares for a crucial game against University of Santo Tomas (UST) on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament.

Fans were delighted to see Canino joining the Green Archers in warm-up and spiking and digging drills before their game against Ateneo De Manila University on Saturday.

But when assistant coach Noel Orcullo was asked if there was a chance for the former Rookie of the Year to see action against the Blue Eagles for the first time since she injured her right arm, he said it was not in their game plan.

“Her progress has been good. So far, she’s been doing some therapy so hopefully, she can come back. If not during our game with UST, maybe in the semis,” Orcullo said.

Canino hasn’t been able to show up for the Green Spikers in five consecutive games now, since she was sidelined after the Holy Week break.

Meanwhile, Canino’s replacement Jyne Soreño was also injured after hurting her left arm last Wednesday against Adamson University.

However, the Green Spikers showed that they were not fazed by the absence of their teammates after they brought down the Blue Eagles in three sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.

Thea Gagate stepped up for La Salle offensively and defensively after erupting with 16 points and 10 blocks.

“For me, I’ll just do my best as a middle (blocker) and as an ‘Ate’ inside the court, and since we lost two players, we just worked hard for it and we just thought of them, that we need to play good for them,” Gagate said.

“As we said the last time, if someone goes missing, someone needs to step up,” Orcullo said.