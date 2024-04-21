UST dismantles UE

University of Santo Tomas (UST) breezed past University of the East in straight sets, 25-19, 25-9, 25-17 to remain in hot pursuit of the twice-to-beat advantage on Sunday in the Final Four of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Golden Tigresses demoralized the Red Warriors with a 16-point gap in the second set to free themselves from being tied with De La Salle University who are also eyeing its 11th win against Ateneo de Manila University as of press time.

After a week of recuperating from being dehydrated during their game with Far Eastern University, Angge Poyos returned with aplomb, exploding for 25 points from 21 attacks, three aces, and a block.

“The recovery period, that’s the important thing right now for us, our (finishing) touches, we do that every day,” UST head coach Kungfu Reyes said.

UST will face the Lady Spikers — a crucial match-up that will decide the two teams’ fate in the Final Four stage — on 27 April also at the Big Dome.

In men’s play, De La Salle University also stayed in contention for a twice-to-beat edge in the next round after escaping Ateneo, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Vince Maglinao rallied the Green Spikers in extended play of the third set to subdue the pesky Blue Eagles and advance to a 10-3 record.

Maglinao finished with 19 points from 17 attacks and two blocks. His teammates JM Ronquillo and Noel Kampton produced 15 points apiece, while Nathaniel Del Pilar chipped in 12 points.

Meanwhile, UST made short work of UE in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-16, to take over the last slot in the Final Four round in the first game.

Dux Yambao went surgical in finding the Red Warrior’s weak spots as he uncorked 15 excellent sets to help former rookie Most Valuable Player Josh Ybanez unleash 18 points from 17 attacks and an ace.