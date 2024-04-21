Marcos urged: Declare national climate emergency

Amid the observance of Earth Day, the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED) — among other groups — has called the Marcos administration to declare a national climate emergency.

This comes following the clear agricultural devastation of the El Niño phenomenon, which now affects roughly 30,000 farmers.

In its assessment last month’s assessment, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) disclosed that the agriculture sector has suffered P1.23 billion worth of damage due to El Niño since January.

Western Visayas was the hardest-hit region with P678.7 million in agricultural damage, followed by Mimaropa (P319.7 million), Cagayan Valley (P180.4 million), Ilocos (P54.4 million), Calabarzon (P2.75 million) and Zamboanga peninsula (P717,527).

The NDRRMC also said El Niño has so far affected 29,409 farmers and fisherfolk and 26,731 hectares of crops nationwide.

With this, Mondi Ruedas, senior media and communications officer of the Philippine Movement of Climate Justice and CEED member, said they want the President to provide immediate solutions to the problems being faced by farmers, as well as health hazards being experienced by vulnerable citizens.

“There was an increase of citizens suffering from heat stroke also. There must be a directive from the President on these many issues, which we think will be applicable if he declares a national climate emergency,” Ruedas said in a telephone interview.

As early as July 2023, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration issued the El Niño advisory.

Ruedas said that to date, drought has affected at least 31 provinces.

“Lack of rain combined with extreme heat damaged over 26,731 hectares of crops and affected around 30,000 farmers and fisherfolk, resulting in more than P1.2 billion worth of losses in the agricultural sector. Both the livelihood of these farmers and the nation’s food supply are at stake. As heat levels rise, food prices will also go up as supply fails to meet demand,” Ruedas said.

Moreover, he said that parts of Visayas and Mindanao also suffered from water shortage, as wells used by communities for their daily water supply are drying up.

In Luzon, water service providers have begun operating deep wells to increase water reserves, but these will not hold out long if the drought persists.

“Due to the food and water crisis, 17 provinces (and counting) have declared a state of calamity. Despite this, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to declare a state of calamity on the national level, and has insisted that the problems be addressed locally,” Ruedas said.

A declaration of a national health emergency means the government acknowledges that El Niño, which was exacerbated by climate change, has direct and alarming effects on the country.