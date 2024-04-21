Gagate, Laput step up as La Salle demolishes Ateneo

De La Salle University cruised to its 11th win after demolishing Ateneo De Manila University, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16, in a classic match-up between the rival teams in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women's volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday evening.

Season 85 Most Valuable Player Angel Canino and Baby Jyne Soreno's absence didn't faze the Lady Spikers when Thea Gagate and Shevana Laput stepped into the spotlight to get their 14th straight win against the Blue Eagles since 2017.

Gagate ended up with 16 points from 10 attacks and six blocks, while Laput logged three blocks from her 15-point performance to limit the Blue Eagles in single-digit scoring.

"Since we lost two players, we really just worked hard for it, and we just thought that we needed to play good for them too," Gagate said.

Meanwhile, Ateneo's Zel Tsunashima and Lyann De Guzman only managed to force six points, while Yssa Nisperos made five against Lady Archers' ironclad defense as they succumbed to their ninth loss in the season.

The Lady Archers will face the University of Santo Tomas in a crucial game that will decide their fate in the Final Four round on 27 April at the Big Dome.