DepEd slams student killing

The Department of Education (DepEd) strongly denounced the killing of a Grade 8 student at Banyaga National High School in Agoncillo, Batangas.

In a statement, the DepEd said it is extending its deepest condolences to the family of the victim, identified by the police as Jenny Balacuit.

“There is no place for such a brutal act in our society, more so against children who we aim to nurture as peace champions and nation builders,” the DepEd said. “We deplore this heartless act of violence against our learners.”

The Department likewise called on local authorities to exhaust all efforts to ensure accountability of the perpetrator and render swift justice.

It also urged concerned law enforcement authorities to strengthen security measures to ensure the safety and protection of our children around our schools.

According to the police, the 13-year-old female student was shot in the head by an unidentified suspect on Wednesday, 17 April, while on her way to school.