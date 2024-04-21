Bong Go commemorates World Liver Day during PCMC visit

Senate Committee of Health and Demography chairman, Senator Christopher "Bong” Go, personally joined the celebration of World Liver Day at the Philippine Children's Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City on Friday, 19 April.

In his speech, Senator Go shed light on the success of the Pediatric Access to Liver Transplant (PasLit) program, initiated through his efforts during the former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

The program has significantly benefitted numerous children and is part of a broader consortium involving the Office of the President, the Department of Health, PCMC, and The Medical City (TMC). This collaboration provides comprehensive medical support for pediatric liver patients, enhancing the country's capacity for life-saving transplant procedures.

Highlighting the event were touching accounts from two recipients of the PasLit program. The first, Sophie Aguilo, a six-year-old diagnosed with biliary atresia, underwent a successful liver transplant on 17 November, 2020. As the first patient-beneficiary of the program and one of the few liver transplant recipients at TMC, Sophie has done regular follow-ups at PCMC and was reported to have no complaints during her last check-up last 14 February.

The second story shared was of three-year-old Gianna Visto, also diagnosed with biliary atresia, who received her liver transplant last 22 February at TMC with her mother as the donor. Gianna is reportedly doing well post-operation.

“Dito lang po ‘yan sa Pilipinas, itong PasLit program. Between Medical City, PCMC and DOH, meron po dalawang pasyente na naging success story. Nakakatuwa kasi kahit sumisikip ang dibdib ko na makita ‘yung mga pasyente kanina pero pag nakikita mong may success story po, nakakaluwag po ng dibdib at nabibigyan tayo ng pag-asa na mas marami pa tayong matutulungan,” shared Go in an interview.

In line with his advocacy for improved public health services especially for the poor, Senator Go explained the reason behind the program to enhance local medical training and services for treating liver diseases such as biliary atresia in the country.

“Parati po ako dito sa PCMC noon. Marami talagang mga lumalapit na mga may sakit ba bata. Nagmamakawa ‘yung parents. Pero hindi ko naman po sila mapilit dahil gusto nila sa abroad, sa India magpa-opera. Mas mura doon eh,” Go said, citing how PasLit program started.

With this, he stressed the importance of local treatment options to prevent the need for seeking surgeries abroad, thereby making healthcare more accessible and timely for Filipino children.

“At least ngayon, nabigyan lang natin sila ng choice. Meron na silang pagpipiliin na pwede silang magpagamot dito sa Pilipinas. Marami tayong magagaling na doktor dito. Marami tayong mga capable doctors na pwedeng mag-operasyon. Meron tayong mga magagandang pasilidad tulad ng PCMC. At may mga private hospitals naman tulad ng Medical City. Kaya po natin naisipan ito noon para bigyan sila ng pag-asa,” he shared.

The head of TMC's Liver Disease Management and Transplantation, Dr. Vanessa de Villa appreciated Senator Go for supporting the PasLit program.

“Nagpapasalamat din po ako, kasi true to your mandate to serve the Filipino people, pinromote niyo itong (PasLit program) at tangkilikin itong sariling atin. Pwede naman magbigay lang kayo ng pondo para mag-byahe, at sa India na lang lahat (pagamutin) but that will not help the Philippines’ progress,” Dr. de Villa explained.

“And I will speak for myself, from my hospital. It is an important matter that we think of our country, we think for the Filipinos. Isipin natin kung sinong (mas) matutulungan natin, yung mga kababayan natin o yung mga taga-ibang bansa? Pwede naman talaga natin gawin kung pagtutulungan natin,” Dr. de Villa further shared.

During his visit, Senator Go extended financial assistance, grocery packs, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select patients. Meanwhile, his Malasakit Team organized a feeding program for the hospital's patients and watchers.

Together with fellow senator and vice chair of the Senate Health Committee Pia Cayetano, Go participated in the blessing ceremony of the center’s newly acquired MRI and CT scan equipment.

This development marked a significant enhancement in the medical infrastructure of PCMC aligned with the objectives of Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a key health measure principally sponsored by Go and is also one of the authors in the Senate.

“In line po ito sa aming dinepensahan rin po na batas, ito pong Regional Specialty Centers, isinabatas natin bilang principal sponsor, si ma’am Pia s’ya rin po ang nag-push niyan sa Senado na maisabatas ‘yan. Prayoridad po iyan ni Pangulong Bongbong Marcos at ni Senate President Migz Zubiri. Ma'am Pia part rin po ng specialty center yung legacy building ninyo prayoridad rin po,” Go highlighted in his speech.

“Tuluy-tuloy po ang pagtatayo ng mga specialty center. Isinabatas lang po natin. It's a multiyear plan of the government. Next year mas malaki po ang budget para sa mga specialty center sa iba’t ibang rehiyon,” he affrimed.

As the Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Senator Go together with Committee Chair Sonny Angara and Senior Vice Chair Pia Cayetano have been instrumental in advocating for substantial funding for PCMC.

Furthermore, Senator Go highlighted the role of the Malasakit Center at PCMC, which simplifies access to various government medical assistance programs. He encouraged the public to utilize these centers to ease the financial burden of medical treatments.

“Kaya nga po tayo may Malasakit Center para may malapitan rin po ang ating mga kababayan. Hindi na nila kailangan pang magpalaboy-laboy sa iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno. Dito na po sila, humingi ng tulong sa Malasakit Center. Sa kanila, assistance na hinihingi mula sa gobyerno. Pera po ng tao yan, dapat po ibalik po ito sa mga kababayan natin. Lalong-lalo na po yung mga mahirap,” said Go.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored in the Senate to help indigent patients with medical-related expenses. Since its inception, 163 centers have been established, including eleven in the city, that have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy po ako sa aking adbokasiya na ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Unahin natin palagi ang ating kalusugan. Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino,” Go shared.

On the same day, Go flew to Cebu City, where he attended the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) 42nd Anniversary and National Council Meeting.