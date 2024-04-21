Bella raves about Lady Bulldogs’ depth

Bella Belen believes National University’s (NU) bench is so deep that just about anyone can step up to the plate when the need arises.

The Season 84 Most Valuable Player said each of her teammates’ contributions is an important factor as they expect to face different types of situations as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament is about to enter a crucial phase.

“If there’s someone (in our team) who isn’t able to play with her best, we’re confident that there’s someone who can fill out the position,” the 21-year-old Belen said.

“During our training, part of our practice is combining different players, like ‘what if this situation happens? What will be our answer?’”

Belen expressed satisfaction with her teammates after demolishing Adamson University, 25-16, 25-14, 25-18, on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Only two Lady Bulldogs weren’t able to contribute against the Soaring Falcons during the 72-minute encounter.

“I’m very happy earlier because we saw, especially the rookies, that they perform really well,” Belen, a Psychology student, said.

“It’s easier for us if all of us function well. So, it’s always in our mindset that if we aren’t able to contribute with attacks, we’ll think of other ways to contribute.”

The Lady Bulldogs currently hold a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the semifinals as they try to avenge their Season 85 heartbreak where they succumbed to De La Salle University for the championship.

NU goes up against Far Eastern University on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City to end their elimination round campaign.