Beers, fortune, Fortuner, Winford’s 7th year mix

Winford Resort and Casino Manila (WRCM) marks its 7th anniversary this month with two grand specials: the “Drive Your Fortune” raffle and the “Cheers to Seven Beers” extravaganza.

With this significant milestone, guests are invited to join the revelry and score some amazing prizes.

“Wheels for the Win”

The “Drive Your Fortune” promotion gives guests with 50 promo points each day a chance to win a brand new Toyota Fortuner 4x2 G 2.4 DSL. The raffle date will be on 27 April 2024, happening from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Hippodrome Bar and Lounge, 2nd floor. The point-earning period is set from 1 to 27 April 2024.

Also, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, “Cheers to Seven Beers” offers a bucket of five beers and two extra cans of San Mig Light, on the house, for P500.

Winford Hotel earlier held the “Lucky 777 Promotion,” where guests had a chance to become hourly winners.

WRCM offers 128 spacious rooms. Each one features sleek décor that incorporates subtle colors and themes for an Asian-inspired touch.

Guests are invited to pamper themselves in the comfort of our Deluxe Room or relish the upmarket design of our Executive Suite.

WRCM has a 700-seater ballroom to accommodate weddings, parties and MICE events.