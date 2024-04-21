AP Bren, ONIC, ECHO, and RSG secure Playoffs spots

Defending MPL PH champion AP Bren secured the first spot in MPL Season 13 Playoffs on Week 5 Day 2 of MPL Season 13 ahead of its match against TNC Pro Team this Saturday evening at Shootin Gallery Studios in Makati.

AP Bren, the lone two-time M-Series world champion in Mobile Legends history, secured its Playoffs spot even before its 2-0 beatdown of TNC Pro Team. The top seed of the regular season, AP Bren holds an 8-1 standing with 24 points.

But it was not just AP Bren. Earlier today, ONIC PH also secured its Playoffs spot before beating Omega via sweep. ONIC PH is at no.2 on the ladder with an 8-2 standing and 24 points.

MPL Season 11 champion and M4 world champion ECHO, meanwhile, secured the third Playoffs spot of the season followed by RSG PH which took spot number four.

Minana Evos, Blacklist International, Omega, and TNC Pro Team will duke it out for the last two spots in the Playoffs spot with two weeks left in the regular season.