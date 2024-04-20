Transport groups threaten more protests

Transport groups Tanggol Pasada Network and Pasig Transport Alliance threatened to surrender their jeepneys to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) if apprehended after the 30 April deadline for public utility vehicle (PUV) consolidation.

The LTFRB recently extended the deadline for consolidation from the previous 21 December 32023 deadline.

Tanggol Pasada Network Secretary Aguinaldo Rebong said their members will continue operating their routes beyond 1 May and if they will still be apprehended for lacking franchises under the new system, they will surrender their vehicles to the LTFRB.

“We will still operate on our routes. If they arrest us because we’re already consolidated but lack franchises, we will surrender our jeepneys to the LTFRB since we will have no source of income,” Rebong said.

LTFRB chairman Teofilo Guadiz III, meantime, downplayed the threat, saying the jeepneys can still be used for private purposes, adding that the agency has an impounding area if traditional jeepneys are indeed surrendered.

Guadiz also encouraged jeepney operators to try the modern jeepneys, emphasizing they retain ownership of their vehicles and routes. He also assured no apprehensions during the first week of May.