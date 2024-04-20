P1-M fine awaits colorum operators

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday warned that hefty fines as high as P1 million await colorum operators, as the government vowed to intensify its campaign against unauthorized public transport vehicles to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila.

This follows a memorandum of agreement signed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Department of Transportation (DoTr), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on the creation of a joint task force to address traffic concerns and colorum operations in the National Capital Region.

“This is big; the fine is heavy. So, this should serve as a warning that if you have colorum vehicles, better not use them. You are sure to be apprehended and your vehicle impounded. That’s what the law says and we have to implement the law,” Abalos said.

He said the task force was formed following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s instruction to the DILG to take the lead in solving the problem of colorum operations and to address the concerns raised by transport groups during a town hall meeting last 10 April.

The joint task force will likewise conduct road-clearing operations and enhance traffic management and enforcement within Metro Manila. Member agencies will have the authority to issue notices of violation and citation tickets in accordance with the laws and regulations.

Abalos emphasized that the synergized efforts of the DILG, MMDA, and DoTr — all mandated to promote public safety, maintain peace and order, and ensure efficient traffic flow — will be beneficial and effective in addressing pressing traffic concerns, including colorum vehicles.

He said the coordination among the three agencies has led to the apprehension of 56 Colorum passengers and 44 out-of-line vehicles, the impoundment of 100 units, and the arrest of three persons.

Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01 specifies the fines and penalties for violations of land transportation policies. For the first offense of colorum vehicles, buses shall be fined P1 million, vans and trucks P200,000, cars P120,000, and jeepneys P50,000.