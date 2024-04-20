Metro ‘Kadiwa’ offers P39 rice

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday urged residents in the National Capital Region (NCR) to visit “Super Kadiwa” centers where rice is being sold at P39 per kilo.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. narrated that the “Super Kadiwa” centers — a limited offering of the national government’s “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” program which will run until the end of June — also offers high-quality and affordable produce from provinces.

“This is a great savings for Metro Manila residents because for only P39 you can buy a kilo of rice,” Abalos said. “I invite everyone to support what we call ‘Super Kadiwa’ and let’s help our fellow farmers.”

Abalos added that the “Super Kadiwa’s” centerpiece product is rice that sells for as low as P39 per kilo which is way cheaper than those being sold in the mainstream markets.

“Kadiwa is a good platform for our local farmers to market their products but more than that, it is a venue for us to show our support by purchasing their produce,” the DILG chief said.

He also said that the “Super Kadiwa” program will soon be staged in other parts of the country giving more Filipinos access to a cheaper-priced rice brand, as he invited market-goers to visit the “Super Kadiwa” in ROMVI Subdivision Covered Court, Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City on 19 April 2024 and Camella Homeowners Association, Barangay Merville, Parañaque City on 20 April 2024.

The “Kadiwa ng Pangulo” is a market linkage facilitation program aimed at making agri-products and other basic commodities accessible and affordable to the poor.

It also seeks to establish an additional market for farmers and fisherfolks to directly sell their products and increase their income, while also bringing down the prices of food commodities in the market as the concept eliminates the role of middlemen.

To recall, “Super Kadiwa” platforms were opened last 15 to 16 April in San Antonio, Parañaque City; Central, Quezon City; Tunasan, Muntinlupa City; Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City; San Juan City Hall; Pamplona Tres, Las Piñas City; Santo Tomas, Pasig City; Caloocan City Hall; Navotas City Hall; Poblacion, Pateros and Dulong Bayan, City of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The same were also launched at Employee’s Park, Taguig City Hall; People’s Park, Malinta, Valenzuela City; Manila City Hall, Inner Court, Antonio Villegas Street, Ermita last 16 to 17 April 2024.

It is organized by the Department of Agriculture, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Labor and Employment and the DILG.