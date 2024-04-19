Tacloban fire victims get Go assistance

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go maintained his commitment to helping crisis-hit communities as he dispatched his team to provide immediate relief to fire-affected families at the Barangay 51 Hall in Tacloban City, Leyte on Tuesday, 16 April.

In coordination with Barangay 51 Captain Evella Almerino, the senator’s Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, water containers, financial assistance, snacks, shirts, and volleyball and basketball balls for 26 households. There were also select recipients of cellular phones and shoes.

The National Housing Authority then assessed the affected households who may qualify for further housing assistance through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program, an initiative that Go continues to support.

Highlighting the importance of clean, permanent, and safe evacuation centers across the country, Go vigorously supports the proposal to create mandatory evacuation centers in communities through Senate Bill 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he co-sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. The bill, principally sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, seeks to create nationwide, well-equipped, permanent evacuation centers.

Drawing on the lessons from typhoon “Yolanda’s” impact on Tacloban City in 2013, Go underscored the significance of the proposed bill, which requires the establishment of evacuation centers in areas susceptible to natural disasters.

These evacuation centers are designed to be equipped with the necessary facilities to provide temporary shelter and essential services to evacuees during disasters.