Toyota Motor Corp. launches the next chapter of the “Start Your Impossible” global marketing campaign, igniting excitement for the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The global campaign showcases the power of local communities across the world rallying behind their athletes and emphasizes Toyota’s belief that no journey is taken alone.

In Asia, Toyota partnered with 11 athletes from India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in “Start Your Impossible,” Toyota’s first ever global corporate initiative.

These athletes are set to participate and compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Progressing themselves toward their sporting aspirations, these 11 exceptional athletes will join more than 200 Global Team Toyota Athletes, from across the globe, at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

Currently, eight out of the 11 Team Toyota Asia athletes have qualified for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, with other qualifications still ongoing.

“On behalf of Toyota Motor Asia, we are thrilled that top athletes across Asia will be representing their countries and are heading to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.”