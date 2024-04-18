No Filipinos affected by Dubai flooding

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported Wednesday that no Filipino was affected during the Dubai flooding.

“No reports so far of any Filipinos affected,” DMW media staff member Abigail Calinisan told reporters in a Viber message.

Heavy thunderstorms lashed the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, dumping the heaviest rain ever recorded in the country in the span of hours as it flooded out portions of major highways and Dubai’s international airport.

According to the Dubai International Airport, the rains began late Monday, soaking the sands and roadways of Dubai with some 0.79 inches of rain.

The desert city has seen 6.26 inches of rain as of Tuesday night, local time.

The city only gets 3.14 inches of rain on average every year.

Moreover, the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority asked all residents to “stay at home.” Authorities also ordered all schools to operate online and commuters to work from home.