La Salle seeks winning form

Time is running out for De La Salle University as it aims to get into championship form heading into the crucial stretch of Season 86 University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball tournament.

Lady Spikers captain Julia Coronel admitted that they are working doubly hard to address some lapses before the Final Four of this prestigious collegiate tourney kicks off.

Right now, the Lady Spikers are in a precarious situation as they are locked in a three-way tie with University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) with a league-leading 10-2 win-loss record.

Although La Salle is on track for a twice-to-beat advantage after piling up 29 points behind the 30 points of NU, it is still couldn’t afford to be complacent as it faces a dangerous mission of winning in its last two matches against Ateneo de Manila University on Sunday and UST on 27 April.

Coronel said they want to be at their best when they battle the Blue Eagles and the Tigresses as they brace for an all-out war in the Final Four.

“We have a small number of games left in this elimination and we want to make every game count,” Coronel said, following their morale-boosting 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22 win over Adamson University last Wednesday.

“We’re all still learning. We know that we have lapses to be worked on and that’s what we’re continuously focusing on during practice.”

But getting ready for the semifinals will not be easy as Angel Canino and Baby Jyne Soreño nursing injuries.

Canino, the former Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year, missed her fourth consecutive game due to arm injury while Soreño hurt her left shoulder after colliding with teammate Lyka de Leon in the first set of their game against the Lady Falcons.

Still, Shevana Laput remains positive, saying that the system put up by La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus will carry them through in the crucial stretch of the season.

“No matter what happens, despite the injuries on the court, or if we lose a set, we always go back to our system, which has worked for 20 years,” Laput, who fired 24 points against the Lady Falcons, said.

“When we give our all, when we give our effort, when we play with our hearts as well as our minds, we can do anything.”