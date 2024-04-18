Farm Fresh arrests 5-game losing slump

Farm Fresh sizzled early before taking it easy in the final set to book a 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 win over struggling Strong Group Athletics in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Caitlin Viray delivered an emphatic performance while Tricia Tubu supplied the firepower at the attack zone for the Foxies, who made a return to the win column after suffering a five-game losing streak since stunning Chery Tiggo with a straight-set win last 9 March at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

It was the third win in 10 outings for the Foxies while the debuting Athletics remain winless in 10 starts. Both of them, however, have no chance to advance to the next round as heavyweights Choco Mucho, PLDT, Creamline, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo tangle for the semifinal spots.

The Flying Titans and the HD Spikers are still clashing in a very crucial game at press time.

Viray, a former University of Santo Tomas star, came off the bench in the second set but delivered the goods, finishing with 11 points built on eight attacks, two blocks and an ace while Tubu finished with 12 hits for a 13-point performance in the one-hour and 21-minute encounter.

“I think it was our ability to adjust. We needed to learn to embrace the role given to us even if it was a short period of time,” Viray said, admitting that her adjustment from her previous team, Choco Mucho, to Farm Fresh keyed her strong performance in the top women’s professional volleyball league in the country.

But booking the victory over a hungry Strong Group squad wasn’t easy.

In fact, the Foxies had a hard time getting rid of the Athletics in the third set in which they were up by only two, 14-12. But Pia Ildefonso caught fire, dropping six straight hits to seal demoralize the Athletics and seal the victory.

“Thankfully we got the win after our performance in our past few games,” said Tubu, who set the tone early with a barrage of spikes that gave the Foxies a 15-point lead in the first set.

“So, it’s good that we had this before our last game on Tuesday with Choco Mucho.”

Chinnie Arroyo added seven points, Ildefonso six, and Alyssa Bertolano and Ypril Tapia five apiece for Farm Fresh, which asserted its superiority at the attack zone with 49 hits compared to the Athletics’’ 29 along with eight blocks to their foes’ three.

Souzan Raslan was the lone bright game spot, logging eight attacks and a block for nine points for Strong Group, which will face Akari on Saturday next week at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.