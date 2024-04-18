3 arrested, P340K worth of shabu seized in Parañaque

The police arrested three individuals and confiscated shabu during an early morning drug raid in Parañaque City.

The operation was conducted at about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday by the Parañaque City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit resulted in the apprehension of three individuals in Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City.

The suspects were identified as alias Nher, alias Anthony, and alias Benedict. Nher, 28, was arrested for violations under Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 and RA 9516, respectively. Meanwhile, alias Anthony, 48, and alias Benedict, 53, both freelance make-up artists were apprehended for violation of Section 11 of RA 9165.

Seized during the operation were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets each containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu weighing more or less 50 grams with a street value of P340,000; P500 bill used as buy bust money; and a black purse.

The items were turned over to the PNP Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for further analysis.