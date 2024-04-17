CV farmers get land, support services

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Tuesday said it is set to distribute a total of 1,416.35 hectares of agricultural lands to 901 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from the Cagayan Valley Region, turnover infrastructure facilities worth P263,800,000, and a total of P23,639,500 farm machineries and equipment on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, at F.L. Dy Coliseum, San Fermin, Cauayan City, Isabela.

Vice President Sara Z. Duterte-Carpio, Senator Imee R. Marcos, DAR Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III with key officials from the DAR central and Cagayan Valley regional offices will lead the distribution of land titles and various support services to the ARBs.

A total of 1,117 certificates of landownership award/emancipation patent (CLOA/EP) will be distributed in the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino. Of the 1,117 land titles, 620 are electronic titles issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Projects (Project SPLIT), and 497 CLOAs issued under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP).

Of the P230-million infrastructure facilities, 17 comprise the construction of farm-to-market roads with a P33.8-million bridge constructed in Isabela, and a P15-million road project in Cagayan.

A total of 80 farm machineries and equipment will be turned over to 23 ARB organizations in this region to benefit 3,105 farmer-beneficiaries.

Earlier, two rain collectors (Sinakan and Nakanmuan rain collectors) with an aggregate project cost of P7,000,000 were turned over by DAR Regional, in partnership with the National Irrigation Administration, to the Municipal Government of Sabtang, Batanes.

The provision of support services is aimed at providing the farmers with infrastructures to help them transport their agricultural products to various trading centers and markets and help them increase their farm yields to generate more income.

The event, with the theme “Pavvurulun anna Pappabalo” will recognize the contributions made by regional directors, heads of different national government agencies, attached agencies of NGAs, Government and Controlled Corporations, local government units in the successful implementation of CARP in Region 2.