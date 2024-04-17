2025 VCMs manufacture starts tomorrow

The mass production of vote counting machines (VCMs) for the 2025 midterm elections will begin tomorrow, 18 April, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

In an ambush interview, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said a delegation from the poll body will be sent to South Korea to observe the initial manufacture of 110,000 automated counting machines.

“This week we will also finish our proposals for some changes to our machines,” Garcia said.

“For example, the camera instead of being on the top, will be placed on the bottom. For example, on each machine, it’s necessary that the name of the Commission on Elections is clearly visible and not the name of the company who rents it to us. Third, for example, it is necessary to have the very receptacle of the receipt must be on the front instead of on the back,” he added.