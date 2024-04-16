Liza Soberano stuns at Ho Chi Minh Film Festival as jury member

Liza Soberano achieves a new feat as she attended the first-ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival as a jury member.

The film festival, which took place in Vietnam on 13 April, recognizes filmmakers across the world for their exceptional talent and brilliant storytelling through film.

Soberano shared a series of photos on social media to commemorate the milestone: “So thrilled and honored to have served as a jury member for the first ever Ho Chi Minh International Film Festival.

“[It] was such an amazing showcase of talented filmmakers from all over the world!!” she said, congratulating all the winners.

Soberano, who recently made an impressive Hollywood debut with her role as Taffy in Lisa Frankenstein, expressed how she felt inspired to work harder on her craft.

“Truly so inspired to continue working in an industry that encourages freedom of expression and challenges the way we think,” said the jury member who also presented the Best Actress award. She’s likewise now a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) following her Hollywood debut.

Meanwhile, a Filipino film made waves at the film festival, with Sheron Dayoc’s The Gospel of the Beast winning Best Feature Film.

The coming-of-age film premiered at the 2023 Tokyo International Film Festival. It stars Jansen Magpusao, who’s best known for his role in the award-winning movie John Denver Trending, and seasoned actor Ronnie Lazaro.

Former Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) president Liza Diño congratulated Dayoc’s achievement in an Instagram post.

“I am humbled to have witness the fruition of this feature project from its development way back in 2018 when we discussed it during an ASEAN event in KL, Malaysia hanggang sa pagbuo ng pelikula (until completion) in 2022. Super well deserved win,” Diño said.