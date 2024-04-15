Go brings public service where it matters

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited Bukidnon Saturday, 13 April, for a series of activities to benefit the poor and vulnerable sectors while also checking on several initiatives to improve public service delivery in the communities.

Among the areas he visited was Sumilao, Bukidnon where he inspected the fire station there and a new firetruck as part of his advocacy being the principal author and

co-sponsor of the BFP Modernization Act.

Furthermore, Go, as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, inspected the construction of a Super Health Center in Sumilao which is expected to bring primary care, medical consultations and early disease detection closer to the community.

Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DoH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, including Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri, a native of Bukidnon, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 15 in Bukidnon.

As part of his visit, Go also went to Barangay Kisolon Covered Court and extended rice packs, meals, vitamins, shirts, masks and balls for volleyball and basketball to 500 displaced workers. There were also select recipients of bicycles, shoes, a mobile phone and a watch.