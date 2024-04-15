DavNor acting gov assures: Gov’t services to continue

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte — Amid the rising tension being felt here following the preventive suspension of Governor Edwin Jubahib served by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Region 11, acting governor De Carlo Uy stressed that government services will not be hampered over the given embattled governor’s 60-day suspension.

Reports said that supporters of Jubahib flocked to the provincial capitol and conducted rallies expressing their support to the local chief executive.

Uy disclosed that during the serving of the preventive suspension order and his designation as acting governor, operation at the capitol — as well as the other agencies around the compound — was affected.

“I monitored the area and there were rallies. I don’t want to further escalate things. I just told the DILG if its okay, I will be at the City hall of Tagum City and will meet them there for the turnover,” Uy said.

He added that the immediate action he made was refraining from going to the capitol to prevent the escalation of the problem.

In a recent interview with Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez, he confirmed that Jubahib will not step down and will continue his tasks as the governor of the province amid the preventive suspension served by him by the Office of the President.

However, Uy remains unfazed.

“As of now I am the acting governor, I will perform immediately all functions and duties as much as I can,” Uy said.

He also revealed that after the DILG designated him as the acting governor, he issued a memorandum telling the department heads to attend the executive committee meeting at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan building.

“I don’t want the delivery of services will be hampered, so I issued an order to the engineering department to pull out everything since we identified that the dump trucks used as barricades at the capitol came from the engineering department,” Uy said.

He also appealed to the embattled governor’s supporters and the people of the province to heed the law.