Colleagues rap Alvarez over call to withdraw support from Marcos

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez’s call for the military to withdraw support from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has drawn criticism from members of the House of Representatives.

On Monday, Camiguin Rep. Jurdin Jesus Romualdo urged the Department of Justice to file criminal charges against Alvarez for inciting the military to turn against the government, which he said must be immediately thwarted.

“Clearly, what former Speaker Alvarez said during a rally in Tagum City falls within the purview of sedition,” Romualdo said. “What you say often reflects on you. It shows what kind of person you are.”

Lanao del Norte Rep. Khalid Dimaporo hinted at a possible probe of Alvarez by the House Committee on Ethics for making the seditious remark, which constituted conduct unbecoming a House member.

“I would kindly urge the former speaker to be cautious with his words and clear on his intent. At face value, his anti-government statements are unbecoming of a member of the House of Representatives and may warrant an ethics case against him,” Dimaporo said.

In a prayer rally in Tagum City on Sunday, Alvarez, a close ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, urged the Armed Forces of the Philippines to withdraw support from President Marcos to prevent escalating tensions between China and the Philippines over the hotly contested West Philippine Sea and Beijing’s continuing encroachment on the country’s exclusive economic zone.

AFP, PNP dismiss call

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel also took a swipe at Alvarez for allegedly stoking the fires of divisiveness at a time when the country needs economic gains to address its pressing problems.

“The remarks of the former speaker are uncalled for. That is tantamount to an act of sedition or rebellion,” Pimentel said.

La Union Rep. Francisco Paolo Ortega urged Alvarez to actively participate in legislative proceedings instead of jumping on the bandwagon.

Ortega reminded Alvarez, whom he said they “have not seen for quite some time,” that he was duty-bound to perform his tasks as a member of Congress, such as participating in sessions and committee deliberations, among other things.

In February, both Duterte and Alvarez called for the secession of Mindanao from the rest of the Philippines due to its lack of development.

Meanwhile, the AFP and the Philippine National Police dismissed Alvarez’s call, saying their loyalty was to the Constitution and the chain of command with the President as Commander-in-Chief.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, in a statement, stressed that Filipino soldiers, pilots, sailors, and Marines remained dedicated to the mandate of safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, regardless of any political affiliations or the individuals in authority.

“The AFP reiterates its unwavering commitment to professionalism, its loyalty to the Constitution, and its strict adherence to the chain of command,” Padilla said.

PNP public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo said uniformed personnel should be excluded from the political bickering.

“On the part of the PNP, we have the Constitution and our loyalty is to the people. Let us spare our uniformed personnel from such political matters,” Fajardo told reporters.

Brawner said this was not the first time Alvarez and his group had made the call.

“Our mandate is very clear, we will protect the Constitution and we will follow the duly constituted authorities,” he said.