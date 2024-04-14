ONIC takes the top seed with back-to-back wins over MLBB giants

ONIC PH avenged its only loss of the season with a stunning sweep over ECHO on Week 4 Day 3 of MPL Season 13 this Sunday evening at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati City.

Coming off a huge win over defending MPL champion AP Bren yesterday, ONIC, composed of Jem, Kelra, K1ngkong, Super Frince, and Escalera, scored its seventh straight win via sweep to take the top seed in the regular season.

According to Escalera, losing to ECHO weeks ago was an eye-opener.

"We are thankful to ECHO because they have awakened us in our first round and enabled us to be aggressive," Escalera said after the match.

ONIC PH's coach Ynot, meanwhile, is convinced that his team is starting to prove doubters wrong.

"This is a surreal feeling. People say this is a new team, but we formed this team not for seasons 14 and 15, this team was formed to win Season 13. I am happy with what the players are showing," Ynot said.

Now holding a record of 7-1 with 21 points, ONIC PH stands tall at no.1 with 21 points followed by AP Bren, also with 21 points.