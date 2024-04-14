HUNG OVER MIAS

When you organize an event where people complained about it being too crowded, normally, you chuck it to the compliments bin.
That’s a happy problem.
Yet the recent Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) was in a different level altogether in terms of attendance. Because reports showed it had 162,000 visitors over the period of four days — at two venues.
That was a considerable jump from 149,000 showgoers last year which was the biggest at the time.
But what made the MIAS 2024 a big hit? It’s the sheer number of car brands who participated.
This year, 23 car brands put up their best offerings on display either, or both, at the World Trade Center (WTC) or the SMX Convention Center.
It was a big jump from the 15 badges who showcased the year before, and more than twice than the 12 which joined the MIAS post-pandemic.
That alone showed that more and more players — not surprisingly, most of them coming from China — are raring to get their share of the Philippine market.
Hence, that unprecedented foot traffic.
WTC was decked to the brim. From parking lot up to the yard at the side of the building there were booths, stalls and activities going on.
And don’t get us started inside. Going in there was like navigating through a sea of shoppers in Divisoria. Only with dressy crowd and fancy cars around.
Hey guys, there was another venue nearby. Just a short shuttle ride away. Yet it was also packed at the smaller SMX Convention Center.
Next year they would need even bigger venues, that’s for sure.
Goers also complained of the “chaotic” fiesta-like atmosphere, which was not an entirely bad thing.
But for people to really enjoy it (particularly the launches that fire off left and right, and without warning), there must be a direction somehow. Like a program and schedule of what’s about to transpire every hour.
There is also not enough info on the booths. So, you really have to get through it all to discover, or find, the things that interest you most.
Well, back to the Chinese participants. They dominated the show the past two years. In 2022, there were six Chinese car makers out of 12 exhibitors, nine of 15 in 2023, and 16 of 23 this year. Some of these brands you probably haven’t heard before.
Then again, that’s not a bad thing.